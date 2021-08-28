14:53
Construction of houses for border conflict victims nearing completion in Batken

Construction of 36 houses for families of whose killed during the conflict at the Kyrgyz-Tajik section of the state border in April this year is at the final stage. Presidential press service reported.

President Sadyr Japarov, within the framework of his working trip to Batken region, visited the community area, which is being built with the assistance of private construction companies.

The head of state examined several finished houses. Asphalt was laid along the streets and lighting was installed, and it is planned to build a kindergarten and a paramedic and obstetric center on the territory of the community area.

Sadyr Japarov said a prayer together with relatives of the victims in memory of the deceased and once again expressed his condolences to their families and friends.

«My heart is bleeding together with the hearts of my people. During the tragic events at the Kyrgyz-Tajik border on April 28-30, Kyrgyz people gave their lives to preserve the integrity of the state. Whatever support their families receive from us, it will not compensate them for their losses. Parents, relatives, spouses and children of our heroes try to smile with us, but they are still grieving inside,» the head of state said.

Sadyr Japarov stressed that the efforts of the country’s authorities are focused on the comprehensive development of Batken region, measures are being taken to preserve peace and harmony.

As part of the initiative of the President Sadyr Japarov on providing material and moral support to the families of the victims of the tragedy in the spring, the Batken City Hall allocated a land plot in Chet-Bulak quarter, and private construction companies undertook to build comfortable houses.
