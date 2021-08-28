10:15
China renders assistance to conflict-affected schools in Batken region

Schools, affected by the border conflict in Batken region of Kyrgyzstan, received educational equipment and school supplies. The Embassy of China in Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to it, the Ambassador Du Dewen congratulated Kyrgyzstan on the 30th anniversary of independence and noted that the two countries are good neighbors, good friends and reliable partners.

«This once again shows the friendship between the Chinese and Kyrgyz peoples. I am confident that the assistance will contribute to improving the learning conditions in border schools and the quality of education,» she said.

Humanitarian aid from the Chinese SCO Committee on Good-Neighborliness, Friendship and Cooperation to two border schools includes two smart TVs, four laptops and 100 school backpacks.
