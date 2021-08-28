Volume of mutual trade in EAEU grows by almost 32 percent

In January — June 2021, the volume of mutual trade between the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union increased by 31.9 percent. The Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) provided such data.

The volume of mutual trade amounted to $ 32.8 billion for seven months of 2021. Growth in export volumes in mutual trade was registered in all states of the Union.

The largest growth was observed in Kyrgyzstan (by 55.2 percent) and Kazakhstan (by 42.5 percent).

The share of mutual trade in the total volume of EAEU foreign trade increased to 14.8 percent that is 0.6 percent more than in 2020.