10:15
USD 84.70
EUR 99.53
RUB 1.14
English

Volume of mutual trade in EAEU grows by almost 32 percent

In January — June 2021, the volume of mutual trade between the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union increased by 31.9 percent. The Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) provided such data.

The volume of mutual trade amounted to $ 32.8 billion for seven months of 2021. Growth in export volumes in mutual trade was registered in all states of the Union.

The largest growth was observed in Kyrgyzstan (by 55.2 percent) and Kazakhstan (by 42.5 percent).

The share of mutual trade in the total volume of EAEU foreign trade increased to 14.8 percent that is 0.6 percent more than in 2020.
link: https://24.kg/english/205468/
views: 97
Print
Related
Vehicles temporarily imported into EAEU before pandemic should be taken out
Kyrgyz companies plan to trade on AliExpress
EAEU introduces anti-dumping duty on aluminum cookware from China
Eurasian integration: Pandemic risks, barriers and benefits for Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan participates in creation of Eurasian commodity distribution system
Work on removal of barriers in EAEU should be continued - Mikhail Mishustin
Aripov: It is necessary to effectively use transport potential of Central Asia
Roman Golovchenko: Common EAEU public procurement market is extremely important
Armenia supports creation of Eurasian insurance organization
Pandemic risks are more long-term - Askar Mamin
Popular
Pakistani students hold rally demanding their documents Pakistani students hold rally demanding their documents
MFA: All Pakistanis arriving in Kyrgyzstan are vaccinated MFA: All Pakistanis arriving in Kyrgyzstan are vaccinated
Kyrgyzstan to host CSTO military exercises Rubezh-2021 Kyrgyzstan to host CSTO military exercises Rubezh-2021
Only a third of Kyrgyzstanis trust Sadyr Japarov Only a third of Kyrgyzstanis trust Sadyr Japarov
28 August, Saturday
10:03
New Razzakov substation launched in Batken region New Razzakov substation launched in Batken region
09:47
China renders assistance to conflict-affected schools in Batken region
09:27
Clean-up takes place in Osh city
09:14
Volume of mutual trade in EAEU grows by almost 32 percent
27 August, Friday
18:10
Ala-kachuu: Only 8 out of 59 facts being investigated
17:53
Sadyr Japarov visits facilities restored after conflict in Maksat village
17:44
President of Kyrgyzstan calls on Batken residents not to worry
17:10
Kyrgyzstan to get 540,000 doses of Sinopharm vaccine
16:57
Turnover of cafes and restaurants drops by 40 percent due to pandemic