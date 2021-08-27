Kyrgyzstan to get 540,000 doses of Sinopharm vaccine

At least 540,000 doses of Sinopharm vaccine will arrive in Kyrgyzstan. It was announced at a meeting of the Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Zhyldyz Bakashova with the Chinese Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan Du Dewen.

The diplomat said that the PRC government decided to provide Kyrgyzstan with humanitarian aid in form of 500,000 doses of Sinopharm vaccine, made in China, free of charge. The Chinese side also expressed its readiness to provide more than 40,000 doses of the vaccine under the COVAX program.

«I am convinced that the humanitarian aid provided by the Chinese government is another vivid evidence of the relations of friendship and good neighborliness between our countries and will allow us to step up measures to counter the common threat,» Zhyldyz Bakashova said.

Earlier, 300,000 doses of Sinopharm vaccine have been delivered to Kyrgyzstan free of charge as humanitarian aid from the Chinese government.