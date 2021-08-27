Cabinet of Ministers develops plan to protect property, support entrepreneurs

An action plan was approved to implement the presidential decree on the protection of property and support for entrepreneurs and investors. The Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Ulukbek Maripov signed the corresponding order.

The document was adopted to provide constitutional guarantees for the protection of property, stimulate sustainable economic growth, exclude unjustified state interference in the economic activities of business entities, as well as increase investor confidence, create a favorable investment climate and business environment.

The action plan includes accomplishment of 16 tasks. They are aimed at ensuring the safety of the activities of investment objects and property of investors, simplifying tax administration procedures by digitalizing the main business processes and developing a package of bills to decriminalize economic crimes and misconduct, methods of transferring part of state and municipal services to outsourcing.

In addition, the Cabinet of Ministers will develop and implement a new mechanism for assessing the effectiveness of law enforcement, fiscal and regulatory bodies and their employees (with focus on supporting and protecting entrepreneurs and their private property), as well as creating a single electronic portal for issuing licenses and permits and providing automated systems for their issuance.