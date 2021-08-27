16:04
USD 84.70
EUR 99.60
RUB 1.14
English

Cabinet of Ministers develops plan to protect property, support entrepreneurs

An action plan was approved to implement the presidential decree on the protection of property and support for entrepreneurs and investors. The Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Ulukbek Maripov signed the corresponding order.

The document was adopted to provide constitutional guarantees for the protection of property, stimulate sustainable economic growth, exclude unjustified state interference in the economic activities of business entities, as well as increase investor confidence, create a favorable investment climate and business environment.

The action plan includes accomplishment of 16 tasks. They are aimed at ensuring the safety of the activities of investment objects and property of investors, simplifying tax administration procedures by digitalizing the main business processes and developing a package of bills to decriminalize economic crimes and misconduct, methods of transferring part of state and municipal services to outsourcing.

In addition, the Cabinet of Ministers will develop and implement a new mechanism for assessing the effectiveness of law enforcement, fiscal and regulatory bodies and their employees (with focus on supporting and protecting entrepreneurs and their private property), as well as creating a single electronic portal for issuing licenses and permits and providing automated systems for their issuance.
link: https://24.kg/english/205423/
views: 91
Print
Related
Businessmen from Tatarstan arrive in Kyrgyzstan
Eight departments to have right to inspect business in Kyrgyzstan (list)
Economy Ministry proposes to oblige businessmen to get QR codes
Private companies not want to cooperate with state in Kyrgyzstan
Askar Sydykov: It is important to limit interference in work of business
Sadyr Japarov's meeting with business: What president entrusts to officials
Prosecutor General's Office to become key body for protection of business
Sadyr Japarov: Officials will go to jail for sabotage and bureaucracy
Sadyr Japarov instructs to create Anti-Corruption Business Council
Ulukbek Maripov and Robin Ord-Smith discuss protection of entrepreneurs
Popular
Kyrgyzstan imposes restrictions on issuing visas to citizens of Afghanistan Kyrgyzstan imposes restrictions on issuing visas to citizens of Afghanistan
USA ask Kyrgyzstan to provide transit for military, refugees from Afghanistan USA ask Kyrgyzstan to provide transit for military, refugees from Afghanistan
Foreign Ministry: Pakistanis come to Kyrgyzstan to travel to other states Foreign Ministry: Pakistanis come to Kyrgyzstan to travel to other states
Turkish company to build waste recycling plant in Bishkek Turkish company to build waste recycling plant in Bishkek
27 August, Friday
15:27
Cabinet of Ministers develops plan to protect property, support entrepreneurs Cabinet of Ministers develops plan to protect property,...
14:44
People with disabilities ask for meeting with Sadyr Japarov
14:25
Explosion in Taraz: Sadyr Japarov expresses condolences to head of Kazakhstan
14:06
Police start proceedings on attempted assassination of Temirlan Sultanbekov
13:42
Border conflict: 122 affected families get one-time assistance