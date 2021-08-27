09:54
Bishkek to host military parade on Kyrgyzstan's Independence Day

A military parade will be held in Bishkek on the occasion of the Independence Day of Kyrgyzstan. Deputy Defense Minister of the country Almazbek Karasartov told 24.kg news agency.

«The parade will involve servicemen of the Ministry of Defense, the Border Service of the State Committee for National Security, the National Guard, the Air Defense Forces, the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the Internal Troops, employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the personnel of the Academy of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. More than 2,000 people will take part in the event. In addition, armored vehicles, infantry fighting vehicles, armored personnel carriers, artillery weapons, special forces equipment and so on will move through the Ala-Too square. No demonstration performances are planned,» Almazbek Karasartov said.
