The head of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Ulukbek Maripov instructed to ensure uninterrupted supply of electricity to the population.

According to him, the Ministry of Energy has already held negotiations with Russia, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

«If we do not do this, the volume of water in the Toktogul HPP will decrease by spring. To date, electricity is already being imported from Turkmenistan. We will hold negotiations with Gazprom on gas supply,» Ulukbek Maripov said.