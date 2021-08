The feature film Shambala directed by Artykpai Suyundukov won a prize for the best camera work at the Imagine India International Film Festival in Spain. The Kyrgyzfilm film studio named after Tolomush Okeev informed 24.kg news agency.

The film is based on Chingiz Aitmatov’s story «The White Steamer». The film was produced by the national film studio Kyrgyzfilm with the participation of Aitysh Film.

Operators: Akzhol Bekbolotov, Murat Aliyev.

The Imagine India Festival is dedicated to strengthening cooperation between the Indian subcontinent, the rest of Asia and Spain, and the European Union.