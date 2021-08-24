18:54
Businessmen from Uzbekistan arrive in Osh to study cooperation opportunities

Entrepreneurs from Uzbekistan arrived in Osh and met with the Acting Mayor of the city Almaz Mambetov. Press service of the City Hall of the southern capital of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The event was attended by about 20 representatives of the business sector, deputies of the City Council, entrepreneurs and representatives of non-governmental organizations, employees of Datka Holding corporation in Kyrgyzstan. During the meeting, Acting Mayor Almaz Mambetov assured that the Osh City Hall has been always interested in cooperation with entrepreneurs and business representatives.

«Today’s event should not remain on paper. There is an initiative to develop and strengthen bilateral cooperation in order to contribute to the economic development of the two countries. It is necessary to take real steps and implement joint projects,» Almaz Mambetov said.

The meeting was held on the instructions of the President Sadyr Japarov to attract investments in the republic’s economy. Until August 25, representatives of the Business Development Association of Uzbekistan will hold a series of events with local entrepreneurs in Osh city.
