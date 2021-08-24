Famous actress Meryem Uzerli to visit Bishkek

The actress Meryem Uzerli, who played the leading role in The Magnificent Century TV series, will visit Bishkek. Representatives of the Asian International Film Festival reported.

According to them, a presentation of a new film project will take place in the capital. A press conference and several cultural events will take place in September. German artist Martina Wertmann, Executive Director of the festival Georges Chamchoum and a producer Meral Melika Duran will also arrive in the capital.

Meryem Uzerli was a jury member at the Asian International Film Festival in 2019.