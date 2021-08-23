18:18
Sanzharbek Bolotov appointed Director of Public-Private Partnership Center

Sanzharbek Bolotov, 30, became the Director of the Public-Private Partnership Center. The Ministry for Promotion and Protection of Investments of the Kyrgyz Republic informed 24.kg news agency.

The head of the Cabinet of Ministers Ulukbek Maripov signed the relevant order.

Sanzharbek Bolotov was born on November 13, 1991. In 2013, he graduated from the Law Faculty of the Kyrgyz-Russian Slavic University with a degree in Administrative and Financial Law. He is fluent in English and Turkish.

Sanzharbek Bolotov started his career in 2014 as Acting Chief Specialist of the Investment Policy and PPP Department of the Ministry of Economy of the Kyrgyz Republic. In 2015, he was appointed a head specialist of this department.

He also worked as an expert at the Department of Economy and Investments of the Government’s Office and the Strategic Development Policy Sector of the Department of Strategic Development Policy, Economy and Finance of the Presidential Executive Office.

In May 2021, in connection with the structural changes, Bolotov was appointed an expert at the Strategic Development Policy and Planning Department of the Presidential Executive Office.

He has the rank of Civil Service Inspector III.
