Sadyr Japarov about preparations for 2024 Olympics in Paris: State will help

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov presented state awards to the winners of the Tokyo Olympic Games.

The head of state once again congratulated the Kyrgyz athletes on their worthy performance at the competitions.

«There are three years of hard training ahead. It is necessary to focus not only on wrestling, but also on athletics and weightlifting, boxing, swimming and other sports. Kyrgyzstan has an excellent school for these sports. The proof is medals of the highest order at international competitions,» the president said.

«You have shown that you can not only participate in the Olympic Games, but also get on the podium. Our common goal is a gold medal at the Olympic Games in Paris in 2024. I believe that our athletes can win it, and more than one. The state will make every effort to create the necessary conditions for the victory of our athletes in the international sports arena,» the head of state said.

Sadyr Japarov assured that the development of sports infrastructure, high performance sports and mass sports would be an integral task of the state.

Kyrgyzstanis won three medals at the Games: bronze — Meerim Zhumanazarova, silver — Akzhol Makhmudov and Aisuluu Tynybekova.

The Kyrgyzstanis have been waiting for these awards for many years. It should be noted that Kanat Begaliev brought silver to Kyrgyzstan 13 years ago, at the 2008 Olympics in Beijing.

Recall, according to the Cabinet of Ministers, a prize fund was previously established for the athletes of the national team: for a gold medal — 10 million soms, silver — 7 million, bronze — 5 million.

The head coach will be paid a bonus in the amount of 30 percent of the athlete’s monetary remuneration; senior and personal coach — 25 percent; the first coach — 10 percent; medical personnel — in the amount of 10 percent of the total prize fund of champions and prize-winners of the Olympic Games.