Almazbek Atambayev refuses inpatient treatment

Former president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev refused the proposed hospitalization and inpatient treatment. Press service of the State Penitentiary Service reported.

Earlier, a consultation of doctors from the National Center of Cardiology and Therapy was held by order of the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek.

«In conclusion, the cardiologist and therapist recommended to carry out examination in the conditions of the prison colony 47. Currently, the general condition of the patient is satisfactory, Almazbek Atambayev remains under the supervision of doctors,» the State Penitentiary Service said.

Several criminal cases have been initiated against Almazbek Atambayev, including the riots in Koi-Tash village on August 7-8, 2019, corruption and money laundering. He was recently charged with illegal issue of passports to citizens of Turkey.