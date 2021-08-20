Ulukbek Maripov and Mikhail Mishustin discuss bilateral cooperation

Bilateral meeting of the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Ulukbek Maripov with the Prime Minister of Russia Mikhail Mishustin took place on the sidelines of the meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council. Press service of the Head of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The parties exchanged views on promising areas of bilateral cooperation, including the development of Kyrgyz-Russian trade and economic cooperation in energy, transport and industry sectors. Ulukbek Maripov and Mikhail Mishustin noted the importance of implementation of joint projects and stessed with satisfaction the gradual recovery of economic activity and the positive dynamics in trade between the countries.

«We are ready for active joint work with focus on further increase in bilateral trade, which in January-June 2021 amounted to $ 1,05.5 billion and increased by 28.5 percent compared to the same period last year,» Ulukbek Maripov said.

The parties discussed the results of the Cross Year of Kyrgyzstan and Russia and cooperation within the framework of the Russian-Kyrgyz Development Fund. The head of the Cabinet expressed hope that the work of the RKDF will increase Russian investments in the republic.

Ulukbek Maripov invited Mikhail Mishustin to pay an official visit to Kyrgyzstan as part of the closing the Cross Year.

The Prime Minister of the Russian Federation noted that the Russian side is interested in the progressive development of relations between the two countries, and, despite the restrictions caused by the coronavirus pandemic, it was possible to organize all the events planned within the framework of the Cross Year. He especially stressed the great importance of the official status of the Russian language in Kyrgyzstan, which, in his opinion, has a positive impact on interethnic and interfaith harmony.