Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov arrives in Kyrgyzstan

The Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov arrived at the Issyk-Kul Airport in Tamchi village. Press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

Abdulla Aripova will participate in an expanded meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council. Uzbekistan currently has an observer status in the EAEU.

In addition to him, the Prime Minister of Cuba Manuel Marrero Cruz will also participate in the meeting (in online format).

The Heads of Government of the Eurasian Economic Union met in a narrow format yesterday. More than 20 issues are on the agenda of the meeting in expanded format.