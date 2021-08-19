10:40
German director makes film about ala kachuu

German film director Maria Brendle made a film about ala kachuu. It will be screened in Hollywood. The author of the film told 24.kg news agency.

The short film about bride kidnapping Take and Run was filmed in Kyrgyzstan in August and September 2019. Its duration is 38 minutes 21 seconds. Language: Kyrgyz with German subtitles.

«After editing, sound design, color grading and music, it was ready in the summer of 2020, and its world premiere took place in August 2020 at the Rhode Island International Film Festival in the USA. So far, the film has been screened at various film festivals around the world, mainly in the United States. It is not yet freely available on the Internet, because its evaluation within the festival is still ongoing,» Maria Brendle told.

Since last year, the film has been screened at many film festivals in Canada, USA, Australia, Switzerland, France, Bulgaria, Greece, Spain and other countries. The film has won over 30 awards.

The next screening of the film is scheduled for August 20-22 at the Salute Your Shorts Film Festival in Hollywood.
link: https://24.kg/english/204393/
views: 121
