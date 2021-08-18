14:45
European Union recognizes Taliban victory in Afghanistan

The European Union has to begin dialogue with the Taliban (outlawed in Kyrgyzstan and other countries — Note of 24.kg news agency), EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said, RBC reports.

«We have to build a dialogue with the authorities in Kabul, whoever they are. The Taliban have won the war, and we will have to engage in a dialogue with them,» he said at a press conference following an emergency meeting of EU foreign ministers.

In particular, the EU has to discuss with the Taliban issues related to transportation of citizens of European states and Afghans, who provided assistance to Western countries in the course of their military campaign in 2001, from the country. «I will send [to Afghanistan] a delegation to negotiate with the Taliban to resolve practical issues,» Josep Borrell said.

Speaking about the lessons learned from the defeat of the Afghan government, Borrell admitted that statehood cannot be created from the outside, but can only be built by the citizens of a particular country. According to the diplomat, although the West managed to defeat Al-Qaeda in Afghanistan, the US and EU countries did not succeed in creation of a modern state in the country.

Borrell said he was surprised at how easily the Taliban managed to gain the upper hand over the Afghan army, which had spent a lot of time and money to be strengthened.

«Despite the unprecedented amount of resources that were used [to help the former government of Afghanistan], all this brought minimal results in terms of creating Afghan statehood and strengthening the military forces [in the country],» the diplomat admitted. «It is worth recognizing the mistakes we have made,» Josep Borrell concluded.

On August 15, the radical Taliban movement announced full control over the entire territory of Afghanistan. President Ashraf Ghani has stepped down from office. Diplomatic missions of states accredited in Kabul evacuate their citizens. Thousands of refugees are also trying to leave the republic. Governance of Afghanistan was entrusted to a special council, which includes the head of the Supreme Council for National Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah and the former president of the country Hamid Karzai.
