New Deputy Ministers of Economy and Finance of Kyrgyzstan appointed

The Minister of Economy and Finance Akylbek Japarov introduced two his deputies to the staff of the ministry today. Press service of the ministry reported.

The head of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Ulukbek Maripov signed an order on the appointment of Ruslan Tatikov a Deputy Minister of Economy and Finance.

He came to the post of the deputy minister instead of Mirlanbek Baigonchokov. Since 2018, he held the position of the head of the State Debt Department of the Ministry of Economy and Finance.

Daniyar Amangeldiev was appointed another Deputy Minister of Economy and Finance by the order of the head of the Cabinet. He was appointed instead of Aidin Sharsheev. From 2018 to 2020, he served as the Mayor of Tokmak city.
