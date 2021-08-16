16:36
USD 84.79
EUR 99.57
RUB 1.15
English

Mirgazy Isakov appointed Chief of Staff of Bishkek City Hall

Mirgazy Isakov was appointed a Chief of Staff of Bishkek City Hall. Press service of the City Hall reported.

According to it, the new Chief of Staff was appointed by the order of the Acting Mayor of the city Aibek Dzhunushaliev. Mirgazy Isakov previously held the position of an employee of the Department for Organizational and Inspection Work and Interaction with Regions of the Presidential Administration of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The appointment was made on a rotating basis.

Mirgazy Isakov was born in Frunze city on March 2, 1976. He has experience in the public administration system. According to the City Hall, he held senior positions in a number of ministries and departments: the State Service for Intellectual Property and Innovation, the State Committee for National Security, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kabar, the Government Office of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Presidential Administration of the Kyrgyz Republic.

He worked for international organizations — as a senior expert at the SCO Secretariat in Beijing, a political adviser at the Bishkek office of the UN WFP, as well as an expert on legal issues, human resource management and interaction with government agencies in a number of international projects in the fields of education and healthcare. He has a diplomatic rank — 2nd class diplomatic service advisor.
link: https://24.kg/english/204095/
views: 118
Print
Related
Ex-Minister of Transport appointed head of State Insurance Organization
New head of Oktyabrsky district of Bishkek appointed
Judges of local courts of Kyrgyzstan appointed
New Plenipotentiary Representatives of President in regions appointed
Zharasul Abduraimov appointed Deputy Minister of Economy and Finance
Doctor of Law Bekbosun Borubashov appointed adviser to President
Deputy Director of State Commission on Religious Affairs appointed
New head of State Architecture and Construction Agency appointed
Nuruipa Mukanova appointed Secretary General of Anti-Corruption Business Council
Sadyr Japarov establishes position of Deputy Chairman of Security Council
Popular
Kumtor is running at full operating speed Kumtor is running at full operating speed
Situation in Afghanistan: Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Kabul works as usual Situation in Afghanistan: Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Kabul works as usual
237 cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 172,327 in total 237 cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 172,327 in total
Environmental activists picket near U.S. Embassy in Bishkek Environmental activists picket near U.S. Embassy in Bishkek
16 August, Monday
16:26
President Japarov closely monitors situation in Afghanistan President Japarov closely monitors situation in Afghani...
16:07
Sadyr Japarov congratulates President of India on Independence Day
16:02
Investor seeks protection from President of Kyrgyzstan
15:13
Ex-Minister of Transport appointed head of State Insurance Organization
15:07
Mirgazy Isakov appointed Chief of Staff of Bishkek City Hall