Mirgazy Isakov appointed Chief of Staff of Bishkek City Hall

Mirgazy Isakov was appointed a Chief of Staff of Bishkek City Hall. Press service of the City Hall reported.

According to it, the new Chief of Staff was appointed by the order of the Acting Mayor of the city Aibek Dzhunushaliev. Mirgazy Isakov previously held the position of an employee of the Department for Organizational and Inspection Work and Interaction with Regions of the Presidential Administration of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The appointment was made on a rotating basis.

Mirgazy Isakov was born in Frunze city on March 2, 1976. He has experience in the public administration system. According to the City Hall, he held senior positions in a number of ministries and departments: the State Service for Intellectual Property and Innovation, the State Committee for National Security, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kabar, the Government Office of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Presidential Administration of the Kyrgyz Republic.

He worked for international organizations — as a senior expert at the SCO Secretariat in Beijing, a political adviser at the Bishkek office of the UN WFP, as well as an expert on legal issues, human resource management and interaction with government agencies in a number of international projects in the fields of education and healthcare. He has a diplomatic rank — 2nd class diplomatic service advisor.