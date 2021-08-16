National Bank resumes exchange of shabby banknotes, sale of gold bars, coins

The National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic resumes sale of numismatic values ​​and gold weighted bullion bars, as well as the exchange of shabby banknotes from August 16, 2021. Website of the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic reports.

The decision was made in connection with putting into circulation a new collectible coin «Independent Kyrgyz Republic — 30 years old». Collectible coins are sold at the cash desks of the National Bank institutions on weekdays from 9.00 to 15.00, as well as through the website.

Procedures for exchange of shabby banknotes and sale of gold bars and coins were suspended in early July due to a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases.