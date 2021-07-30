17:17
Detailed Planning Project: Court dismisses claim of Construction Department

The City Court did not uphold a motion of the Capital Construction Department of the Bishkek City Hall to restore the missed procedural deadline for filing an appeal. Lawyer Erik Iriskulbekov told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the court will not consider the complaint of the Capital Construction Department of the City Hall against the decision of the Administrative Court on recognizing the decision of the Bishkek City Council on the approval of the Detailed Planning Project of the central part of the city invalid.

Earlier, the city residents filed a lawsuit to abolish the Detailed Planning Project, the Bishkek City Council was the defendant. The Administrative Court of the capital granted their claim. The Prosecutor General’s Office reported that the Detailed Planning Project for the central part of Bishkek caused damage to the state in the amount of more than 20 million soms.

The Capital Construction Department of the City Hall claims that they did not know about the decision of the Administrative Court, and they ask to restore the missed procedural deadline for filing an appeal.
