Detailed Planning Project - fifth attempt to seize private property

Detailed Planning Project is the fifth attempt to seize private property. City residents had to unite to oppose the lawlessness of the city authorities. Representative of an initiative group Sergei Kim announced at a press conference at 24.kg news agency.

«The Bishkek authorities have made the project for the development of the city, which, in fact, leads to its destruction. The interests of thousands of citizens are affected,» he said.

Sergei Kim added that the City Hall has repeatedly said that the construction lawlessness would stop after the Detailed Planning Project comes into force.

«It’s a lie. Infill construction continues, we say that, first of all, the Detailed Planning Project was created for developers. We repeatedly tried to take part in the development, gave our recommendations, offered services and assistance, suggestions, but did not receive a response. This is such a disregard for people. As a result, the greed of big business united citizens,» he said.

Sergei Kim added that with the development of the Internet, it would be more difficult for officials to deceive people.

The Administrative Court of Bishkek upheld the claim of the city residents to invalidate the decision of the Bishkek City Council on the approval of the Detailed Planning Project.
