Detailed Planning Project poses threat to private property of Bishkek residents

Detailed Planning Project for the central part of Bishkek poses a threat to private property. A lawyer, Erik Iriskulbekov, announced at a press conference at 24.kg news agency.

He noted that it was the reason why the townspeople filed a claim with the Bishkek Administrative Court, which was upheld.

Erik Iriskulbekov explained why urban planning documents are important for citizens. «They form the basis of all urban planning. All life sustaining activity in the city is determined by the General Plan. The second most important document is the Detailed Planning Project. The General Plan is a concept, the Detailed Planning Project details it to almost every square meter,» the lawyer noted.

We are for adoption of the Detailed Planning Project, but within the framework of the law, with fulfillment of all procedures, requirements, and, most importantly, it must meet the interests of the city and citizens. Erik Iriskulbekov

The lawyer added that the current Detailed Planning Project meets the interests of only a narrow category of persons. According to him, this document poses a real threat to citizens and their private property.

«It should be noted that the City Hall said that the document was not a basis for seizure of property. But this is not true. The owners came to us and asked on what basis objects were placed on their five hundred square meters without permission,» he added.

The Detailed Planning Project for the central part of Bishkek, which the capital’s deputies adopted without discussion, is at the center of scandal. While officials are trying to convince the people that nothing threatens their private property, a lawsuit was filed with the Inter-District Court to cancel the project, and the Bishkek City Council is the defendant.

The city prosecutor’s office detected shortcomings and inconsistencies in the Detailed Planning Project of the central part of the capital. Access to the project was closed for unknown reasons. Even the court was not able to get it at the first try.

During a meeting with an initiative group of citizens at 24.kg news agency, the city authorities agreed that the Detailed Planning Project needs to be finalized.

Acting Mayor of Bishkek Balbak Tulobaev said at a planning meeting on January 18 that he would send a letter to the Bishkek City Council to revoke the Detailed Planning Project adopted in 2019.