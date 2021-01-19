Bishkek City Hall to withdraw Detailed Planning Project

City Hall of Bishkek will withdraw Detailed Planning Project for the central part of Bishkek. Press service of the City Hall reported.

The acting Mayor of the capital Balbak Tulobaev said at a scheduled meeting that he would send a letter to the Bishkek City Council to withdraw the Detailed Planning Project adopted in 2019.

«The technical document will be sent for revision taking into account the requests of citizens, independent specialists,» he said.

The acting Mayor added that the City Hall has been always open for citizens, for discussions, work on mistakes — everything is exclusively in the interests of the residents of the capital.

The Detailed Planning Project for the central part of Bishkek, which the capital’s deputies adopted without discussion, is at the center of scandal. While officials are trying to convince the people that nothing threatens their private property, a lawsuit was filed with the Inter-District Court to cancel the project, and the Bishkek City Council is the defendant.

During a meeting with an initiative group of citizens at 24.kg news agency, the city authorities agreed that the Detailed Planning Project needs to be finalized.