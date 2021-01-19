09:59
USD 84.61
EUR 102.12
RUB 1.14
English

Bishkek City Hall to withdraw Detailed Planning Project

City Hall of Bishkek will withdraw Detailed Planning Project for the central part of Bishkek. Press service of the City Hall reported.

The acting Mayor of the capital Balbak Tulobaev said at a scheduled meeting that he would send a letter to the Bishkek City Council to withdraw the Detailed Planning Project adopted in 2019.

«The technical document will be sent for revision taking into account the requests of citizens, independent specialists,» he said.

Related news
Residents of Bishkek hold rally against Detailed Planning Project
The acting Mayor added that the City Hall has been always open for citizens, for discussions, work on mistakes — everything is exclusively in the interests of the residents of the capital.

The Detailed Planning Project for the central part of Bishkek, which the capital’s deputies adopted without discussion, is at the center of scandal. While officials are trying to convince the people that nothing threatens their private property, a lawsuit was filed with the Inter-District Court to cancel the project, and the Bishkek City Council is the defendant.

During a meeting with an initiative group of citizens at 24.kg news agency, the city authorities agreed that the Detailed Planning Project needs to be finalized.
link: https://24.kg/english/180381/
views: 97
Print
Related
SCNS reveals corruption scheme: Bishkek City Administration allocates land plots
Detailed plan of Bishkek sent for revision
Popular
Deputy PM: COVID-19 death toll in Kyrgyzstan is much higher Deputy PM: COVID-19 death toll in Kyrgyzstan is much higher
One person killed in explosion at Kadamdzhai mine One person killed in explosion at Kadamdzhai mine
Kyrgyz film director named best at Indian Film Festival Kyrgyz film director named best at Indian Film Festival
Ex-president Almazbek Atambayev writes his first book in prison Ex-president Almazbek Atambayev writes his first book in prison
19 January, Tuesday
09:44
COVID-19: Kyrgyzstan approves new algorithm for people entering republic COVID-19: Kyrgyzstan approves new algorithm for people...
09:31
Kyrgyz educators to be trained in effective teaching reading and writing
09:14
Bishkek City Hall to withdraw Detailed Planning Project
18 January, Monday
18:39
Presidential elections in Kyrgyzstan: Inauguration to take place on January 28
18:18
Kyrgyzstan is in green zone in terms of COVID-19 spread
18:09
Court orders examination of ex-president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev
17:03
Reforma party to appeal to Parliament, Government to return election deposit
16:40
Censorship banned in new draft Constitution of Kyrgyzstan