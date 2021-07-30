12:36
25 medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours

At least 25 medical workers have contracted COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours. The Ministry of Health and Social Development reported.

According to it, 18 cases were registered in Bishkek, 1 — in Chui region, 2 — in Jalal-Abad region, 3 — in Batken region and 1 more — in Osh region.

Eleven medical workers have been discharged from hospitals, 23 — from home isolation after recovery for 24 hours.

In total, COVID-19 has been registered in 6,442 medical workers, 5,790 of them have recovered in the republic.
