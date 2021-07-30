10:58
USD 84.79
EUR 100.70
RUB 1.16
English

Kyrgyzstan to participate in first CIS Games in Kazan in September

Kazan will host the first CIS Games from September 4 to September 11. The Russian House in Bishkek reported.

According to it, about 1,500 athletes aged 14 to 23 from 10 CIS countries, including Kyrgyzstan, will participate in the competitions. Athletes will compete in 16 sports, including futsal, boxing, rhythmic gymnastics, clay pigeon shooting and etc. In total, the athletes will compete for 184 sets of awards.

The opening and closing ceremonies of the Games will be held in the Universiade Village. The logo of the upcoming Games is the image of the firebird, and the official mascot is the leopard.
link: https://24.kg/english/202633/
views: 109
Print
Related
COVID-19: CIS members discuss mutual recognition of vaccination certificates
Iskender Matraimov heads group of IPA CIS observers in elections in Moldova
Heads of Government of CIS countries sign number of documents. List
Ulukbek Maripov: Subsoil resources should serve interests of people
CIS Prime Ministers meet with Alexander Lukashenko
Ulukbek Maripov to participate in meeting of heads of CIS governments
Kyrgyzstan interested in attraction of Armenian companies to market
Talant Mamytov discusses cooperation with Uzbekistan with Tanzila Narbaeva
Talant Mamytov meets with head of Federation Council of Russia
IPA CIS observers to monitor referendum in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Two foreigners-recruiters detained in Bishkek Two foreigners-recruiters detained in Bishkek
Violations revealed at Issyk-Kul Region Development Fund Violations revealed at Issyk-Kul Region Development Fund
Ministry of Health comments on decline in COVID-19 incidence Ministry of Health comments on decline in COVID-19 incidence
President Sadyr Japarov meets with Ambassador of Germany President Sadyr Japarov meets with Ambassador of Germany
30 July, Friday
10:48
958 cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 161,973 in total 958 cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzst...
10:34
EAEU to develop interstate meat quality standards
10:10
Kyrgyzstan to participate in first CIS Games in Kazan in September
09:49
Parliament adopts law on introduction of emergency situation in economy
09:40
Bill banning smoking in public places passed in second reading
29 July, Thursday
18:07
Movement of heavy vehicles restricted in Bishkek
17:17
President signs decree on awarding prizes in field of science and technology
16:38
First session of new convocation of Bishkek City Council to take place tomorrow