Kyrgyzstan to participate in first CIS Games in Kazan in September

Kazan will host the first CIS Games from September 4 to September 11. The Russian House in Bishkek reported.

According to it, about 1,500 athletes aged 14 to 23 from 10 CIS countries, including Kyrgyzstan, will participate in the competitions. Athletes will compete in 16 sports, including futsal, boxing, rhythmic gymnastics, clay pigeon shooting and etc. In total, the athletes will compete for 184 sets of awards.

The opening and closing ceremonies of the Games will be held in the Universiade Village. The logo of the upcoming Games is the image of the firebird, and the official mascot is the leopard.