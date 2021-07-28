Saudi Arabia to resume international Umrah

Saudi Arabia will allow foreign citizens, who have completed their vaccination, to enter the country to perform Umrah from August 10. The Siasat Daily reports with reference to the Saudi news agency.

According to the media outlet, pilgrims will be allowed to enter the country in compliance with all necessary precautions. In particular, foreigners must be vaccinated against coronavirus with vaccines approved in the kingdom — Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca, or have a negative PCR test result. Upon arrival, unvaccinated pilgrims must stay in a three-day quarantine, and then pass the second PCR test for coronavirus.

«The authorities of the country also recognize the Chinese vaccines, but after a full vaccination, it is necessary to make a booster shot (an additional dose that is administered six months after vaccination) of Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson or AstraZeneca,» the media outlet writes.

The great pilgrimage to the holy sites in Mecca and Medina took place from July 17 to July 22 this year. Only residents of the Kingdom could take part in the Hajj, like last year — only about 60,000 people aged from 18 to 65 and having complete doses of the vaccines approved in the country. The Hajj was closed for foreigners.