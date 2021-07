Judges of local courts have been appointed in Kyrgyzstan. Presidential press service reported.

President Sadyr Japarov issued decrees on the appointment of judges:

Ak-Suu District Court:

Ruslanbek Mamatkulov.

Balykchy City Court:

Chinara Mambetova.

Alamedin District Court:

Tilek Chotkaraev.

Talas Regional Court:

Ainura Sultanalieva.

Batken Regional Court:

Mamasait Pazylov.

Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek:

Zhyldyz Zhumagulova.