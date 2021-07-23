AstraZeneca vaccine to be available in regions of Kyrgyzstan from next week

AstraZeneca vaccine will be available in regions of Kyrgyzstan from next week. The Republican Emergency Response Center reported.

Work is now underway to deliver the vaccines. Osh will receive 2,000 doses, Chui region — 10,000, Osh, Jalal-Abad and Issyk-Kul regions — 4,000 each, Naryn, Talas and Batken regions — 2,000 each.

Vaccination has already begun in Bishkek. The capital has been allocated 10,000 doses. The vaccine can be received at Family Medicine Centers No. 2, 3, 5, 7, 15 and at the student polyclinic.

Every citizen over 18 years old can get vaccinated with two doses with an interval of 4-12 weeks.

The Republic of Azerbaijan donated 40,000 doses (for 20,000 people) of the AstraZeneca vaccine in the form of humanitarian aid on July 16.