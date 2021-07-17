10:30
Third wave of COVID-19: 40,000 doses of AstraZeneca delivered to Kyrgyzstan

Plane from Baku (Azerbaijan), which delivered aid in the form of 40,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine, was met today at Manas International Airport. The press service of the Foreign Affairs Ministry informed 24.kg news agency.

The aid was reportedly allocated within the framework of the agreements reached during the visit of the Foreign Minister Ruslan Kazakbaev to Azerbaijan.

«The Kyrgyz side expressed gratitude to the Republic of Azerbaijan for support in today’s difficult epidemiological situation, which is a manifestation of brotherhood relations between the countries,» the Foreign Ministry said.

The AstraZeneca is a two-component vaccine, like Sputnik V and Sinopharm. It will be enough to vaccinate 20,000 Kyrgyzstanis. The Ministry of Health and Social Development has not yet announced who will be vaccinated with the vaccine.

The AstraZeneca vaccine was developed by the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca. This is a vector vaccine using the genetically modified Chimpanzee adenovirus ChAdOx1.
