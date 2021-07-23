Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan to sign new agreements to develop relations

The authorities of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan will conclude new agreements to develop relations. Asia-Plus reports.

According to the media, the government of Tajikistan instructed the relevant structures to agree and sign new documents aimed at expanding bilateral cooperation with Kyrgyzstan.

In particular, signing of an agreement between the governments of the two countries on cooperation in the field of standardization, metrology, product conformity assessment and accreditation is expected. In addition, the parties will agree on and sign a draft agreement on cooperation in the field of pensions and social insurance. A draft memorandum of cooperation in the field of veterinary medicine, as well as youth policy between the relevant structures of the two countries is at the stage of agreement and approval.

«Conclusion of these bilateral agreements is expected after the approval of their drafts by the relevant structures and determining the date and place of signing by the foreign ministries of the two countries,» the media outlet notes.

Relations between the countries worsened after the armed conflict in Batken region on April 28-30. At least 189 Kyrgyzstanis suffered in the conflict, 36 people were killed, including children. More than 40,000 people were evacuated from the conflict zone. The Tajik side unofficially reported more than 150 wounded and about 16 killed.