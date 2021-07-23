Over 5 kilograms of drugs confiscated from drug courier in Batken region

Officers of the State Service on Drug Control detained a 33-year-old citizen of Kyrgyzstan while selling drugs in Leilek district of Batken region of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the state agency reported.

«Briquettes with a dark green substance with specific smell of wild hemp were found and seized during a personal search. According to the conclusion of the forensic chemical examination, the discovered and seized substance is hashish weighing 5,540 grams,» the State Service on Drug Control informed.

Investigative and operational activities continue. Work is underway to identify other persons involved in the crime.