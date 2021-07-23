Over 5 kilograms of drugs confiscated from drug courier in Batken region

Officers of the State Service on Drug Control detained a 33-year-old citizen of Kyrgyzstan while selling drugs in Leilek district of Batken region of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the state agency reported.
«Briquettes with a dark green substance with specific smell of wild hemp were found and seized during a personal search. According to the conclusion of the forensic chemical examination, the discovered and seized substance is hashish weighing 5,540 grams,» the State Service on Drug Control informed.