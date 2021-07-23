10:16
Young Bishkek residents take 1st place at International Festival in Turkey

Young Bishkek residents took the first place at the International Festival «Turk tilduu uluttardyn madaniyaty» (Culture of Turkic-speaking countries). Press service of the Bishkek City Hall reported.

The festival was held in Istanbul (Turkey) from July 15 to July 22.

The winners are students of school No. 93 Aiperi Sharshenalieva, Begimai Zholchubekova, Alikhan Zhailobaev, Ellada Meimanbekova and Tinatin Osmonova. The children were led to victory by their music mentors Aziz Batyrov and Ishenaaly kyzy Gulzarida.

«Young Kyrgyzstanis showed musical numbers and national dances,» the City Hall reported.
