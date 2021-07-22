Deputy head of Sokuluk Internal Affairs Department arrested for extortion

Deputy head of the Sokuluk District Department of Internal Affairs and two his accomplices were detained for extortion of a bribe in the amount of $ 1,000. Press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) reported.

«It has been found out that the deputy chief of the Sokuluk District Department of Internal Affairs in charge of pre-trial proceedings, police colonel, in collusion with the investigator, police captain and the district senior police lieutenant extorted money for termination of pre-trial proceedings. The deputy chief of the Department of Internal Affairs and the district police officer were caught red-handed and placed in the temporary detention facility of the State Committee for National Security,» the statement says.

The police officers were detained jointly with the Internal Investigation Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.