Signatures collected for depriving Otunbayeva, Jeenbekov of ex-president status

Collection of signatures has begun in Kyrgyzstan for depriving Roza Otunbayeva and Sooronbai Jeenbekov of the status of ex-president. Blogger Chingiz Kaparov is the initiator.

As he explained to 24.kg news agency, this is due to the fact that Otunbayeva did not participate in the elections in 2010 as an alternative candidate, and Jeenbekov was forced to resign in the wake of popular protests in October 2020. «The country suffered unacceptable losses during their reign,» Chingiz Kaparov noted.

Collection of signatures takes place in Bishkek in Ilbirs building on Ala-Too Square from 10.00 to 18.00 every Friday and Saturday.

For the people’s initiative to be submitted to the Parliament for consideration, it is necessary to collect 300,000 signatures.
