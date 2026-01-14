Amendments proposed to Law on Status of Former President of Kyrgyzstan

A draft law proposing amendments to the Law «On Guarantees of the President’s Activities and the Status of a Former President» has been submitted to the Zhogorku Kenesh of Kyrgyzstan for consideration.

The bill proposes allowing the allocation of land plots within the territory of the state presidential residence in exceptional cases to meet the social needs of the population. Under the document, such land allocation would be possible by decision of the head of state and implemented by the Cabinet of Ministers in accordance with procedures established by land legislation.

According to the background statement, the initiative was developed in response to a request from residents of the village of Chon-Aryk, where there are no schools or kindergartens. Due to a shortage of available land, it is proposed to allocate a 10.48-hectare plot on the territory of state residence No. 1 for the construction of social and educational facilities.

The authors of the bill note that the current version of the law fully prohibits land allocation within the residence territory, which prevents the resolution of urgent social issues. At the same time, a special security regime will be made taking into account security requirements.

If adopted, the document will enter into force ten days after its official publication.