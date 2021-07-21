12:33
Sister of President of Tajikistan dies of coronavirus

Sister of the President of Tajikistan Kurbonbi Rahmonova died of coronavirus in Dushanbe city. Asia-Plus reports with reference to the press service of the head of state.

According to the Asia-Plus source at the Ministry of Health of Tajikistan, Kurbonbi Rahmonova underwent treatment at the Clinical Hospital No. 5 in Dushanbe city. She will be buried today in Dangar. She was 64 years old.

The Government of Tajikistan expressed condolences to Emomali Rahmon, family and friends in connection with the death of Kurbonbi Rahmonova.

The second wave of coronavirus began in Tajikistan on June 21. Prior to this, the authorities of the neighboring country argued for a long time that new cases were not registered in the republic.
