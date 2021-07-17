29-year-old Russian woman goes missing on pasture in Issyk-Kul region

A 29-year-old Russian woman went missing on a pasture in Ak-Suu district of Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan. Press center of the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

A citizen of the Russian Federation contacted the district emergency situations department on July 16 and said that on July 15, his family (five people) crossed the bridge to Karakol-Alakol pasture. They went to get some firewood. The applicant’s daughter, 29, stayed on the other side of the bridge and then disappeared without a trace.

Search work is carried out by 12 rescuers from Ak-Suu district, five rescuers from Karakol and 15 police officers. There are no results so far. The search will continue.