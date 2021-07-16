13:10
USD 84.76
EUR 100.44
RUB 1.14
English

20,022 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,662 - in serious condition

At least 20,022 people are currently receiving treatment for coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan. The Deputy Minister of Health and Social Development Jalalidin Rakhmatullaev announced at a briefing.

At least 15,159 patients of them are treated at home, in hospitals —4,863, including 216 people are in an extremely serious condition, 1,446— in a serious condition. The condition of the main part of the patients — 3,134 people (64.4 percent) — is assessed as moderate, 67 people in satisfactory condition are registered.

At least 1,163 people have recovered from COVID-19 and community-acquired pneumonia for 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan. Some 674 people have recovered in Bishkek, in Osh city — 17, in Chui region — 153, in Osh region — 79, in Talas region — 11, in Naryn region — 24, in Issyk-Kul region —27, in Jalal-Abad region — 91, in Batken region —87.

In total, 122,923 people have recovered in the republic since March 2020.

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has combined statistics after the WHO assigned the code U07.1 to the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus in the international classification of diseases, and the code U07.2 — to community-acquired pneumonia, and it is considered as manifestation of the virus.
link: https://24.kg/english/201377/
views: 86
Print
Related
33 medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
11 patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
1,334 cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 146,292 in total
COVID-19: Health Ministry expects decline in incidence by end of July
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 188.3 million people globally
40 medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
19,870 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,628 - in serious condition
10 patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
1,290 cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 144,958 in total
Gansi observation unit to be used for tourists
Popular
List of countries whose citizens can come to Kyrgyzstan by land to be expanded List of countries whose citizens can come to Kyrgyzstan by land to be expanded
COVID-19 vaccination: List of temporary vaccination centers in Bishkek COVID-19 vaccination: List of temporary vaccination centers in Bishkek
Chinese Embassy comments on requirement to vaccinate 70 percent of Kyrgyzstanis Chinese Embassy comments on requirement to vaccinate 70 percent of Kyrgyzstanis
AstraZeneca vaccine, batch of Sinopharm to arrive in Kyrgyzstan in August AstraZeneca vaccine, batch of Sinopharm to arrive in Kyrgyzstan in August
16 July, Friday
12:43
Prices of meat grow by more than a third for year in Kyrgyzstan Prices of meat grow by more than a third for year in Ky...
12:32
33 medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
12:26
20,022 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,662 - in serious condition
12:22
11 patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
12:18
1,334 cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 146,292 in total