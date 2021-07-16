62 percent of Kyrgyzstanis consider torture acceptable

Survey conducted by the Coalition against Torture in Kyrgyzstan showed that more than half of the surveyed population of the country consider the practice of torture acceptable.

At least 62 percent of the respondents answered that the use of torture is acceptable only in relation to those, who have committed a serious violent crime, other 19 percent accept the use of torture in exceptional circumstances.

Thus, 81 percent of the respondents to one degree or another support the use of torture, and only 15 percent believe that torture is unacceptable under any circumstances.

Experts note that, according to the UN Convention against Torture recognized by Kyrgyzstan, torture is unacceptable under any circumstances, even if there is a threat of war or terrorist attacks.