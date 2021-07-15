17:10
Private companies not want to cooperate with state in Kyrgyzstan

«A private company will hardly undertake a joint project with the state now,» Askar Sydykov, head of the International Business Council of Kyrgyzstan (IBC), said at a briefing today.

According to him, it has already been repeatedly spoken about public-private partnership projects. But in fact, only one public-private partnership project has been implemented in Kyrgyzstan to date. This is the Hemodialysis Center, and it is having problems now.

«We know that there are delays in payment, there are some checks all the time. If we do this with the only successful PPP project, then what kind of development are we expecting? Private companies do not want to cooperate with the state. They do not need claims, checks and other processes later,» Askar Sydykov said.
link: https://24.kg/english/201264/
views: 119
