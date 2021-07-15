14:09
Beating of child in Issyk-Kul: SDMK calls for religious tolerance

The Spiritual Directorate of the Muslims of Kyrgyzstan (SDMK) commented on beating a nine-year-old child by his age-mates in Issyk-Kul region.

The muftiyat notes that Islam protects the rights of all peoples and encourages them to live in peace and harmony.

«Religion calls to live in friendship. Religion also rejects any form of violence. The Spiritual Directorate of the Muslims of Kyrgyzstan criticizes the incident that took place at a sports training camp in Issyk-Kul region and calls on the Muslims not to treat representatives of other religions like that,» the statement says.

The SDMK also cited a saying from a Hadith as an example. «A true Muslim is a person from whose words and actions no one suffered. Islam encourages people to be patient and tolerant of other religions. To this day, the Muslims and Christians have lived in peace and harmony in all countries,» the muftiyat stressed.

A nine-year-old child was beaten by his age-mates during a sports training camp in judo in Issyk-Kul region. According to the results of the forensic medical examination, the victim suffered slight harm to his health, resulting in a short-term health disorder or a slight irreversible loss of ability to work. Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Ulukbek Maripov took the investigation of the incident under special control.
