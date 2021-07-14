16:37
Ministry of Transport plans to make North-South road toll one

The Ministry of Transport and Communications of Kyrgyzstan plans to make the alternative North-South road toll one. Deputy head of the ministry Nurlanbek Kaiynbaev told at a meeting of the Parliament.

Deputy Baktybek Raiymkulov suggested making Balykchi — Korumdu road toll.

«Many people go to Issyk-Kul lake in the summer. There is a lot of rubbish on the roadside, and the locals are forced to collect the waste left by tourists themselves. Therefore, this road also should be toll one,» he said.

According to the official from the Ministry of Transport, over 10 years the government has borrowed $ 2.5 billion from creditors to build roads in the country.
