08:52
USD 87.35
EUR 101.46
RUB 1.10
English

Main road to Sokh enclave temporarily closed due to bridge crack

Otukchu bridge over Kozhoshken River on Kaitpas—Otukchu road has been temporarily closed, the press service of the Ministry of Transport and Communications of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The bridge supports had subsided due to water flow, causing a crack to form in the structure.

«As a result, the main road leading to the Sokh enclave in Batken region has been temporarily closed. As an alternative route to the enclave, drivers are advised to use Otukchu—Apkan road,» the ministry said.

The ministry urged citizens to temporary use the alternative road.
link: https://24.kg/english/339383/
views: 75
Print
Related
Kumtor begins construction of bridge to connect Togolok deposit with Uch-Koshkon
Balykchy-Bokonbayevo-Karakol road temporarily closed due to mudflow
Bridge across Ak-Buura River commissioned in Osh city
Metal barriers being installed on Bishkek-Naryn-Torugart road
Bridge with 125 tourists collapses in India, casualties reported
Road expansion planned at Chui–Kurmanjan Datka intersection in Bishkek
Modern road to be built from Kadamdzhai to Chon-Alai
Section of Balykchy–Kochkor road to be periodically closed until September 1
Section of Frunze Street in Bishkek to be closed to traffic
Two more roads to be widened in Osh city
Popular
Manas Airport officially changes IATA code from FRU to BSZ Manas Airport officially changes IATA code from FRU to BSZ
Naryn airport ready to receive aircraft — Asman Airlines completes first flight Naryn airport ready to receive aircraft — Asman Airlines completes first flight
Air KG Airlines ceases operations Air KG Airlines ceases operations
Cosmonaut Salizhan Sharipov receives Kyrgyz passport from Cabinet Chairman Cosmonaut Salizhan Sharipov receives Kyrgyz passport from Cabinet Chairman
13 August, Wednesday
08:44
SCNS Chairman provides assistance to serviceman injured in border conflict SCNS Chairman provides assistance to serviceman injured...
08:37
Kazarman airport in Jalal-Abad region resumes operations after 20-year hiatus
08:31
Main road to Sokh enclave temporarily closed due to bridge crack
08:26
Kyrgyzstan - world leader in trust in AI and high level of human development
08:09
Batken office reports on progress of Kyrgyz-Tajik border demarcation
12 August, Tuesday
17:29
Over 101 billion soms allocated for roads and transport for five years
17:11
Drinking water supply to be temporarily suspended in Bishkek on August 13
17:05
Use of quad bikes to be restricted in certain natural areas of Kyrgyzstan
16:59
Adylbek Kasymaliev congratulates Denis Petrashov on bronze at World Championship
16:46
Nearly 690,000 traffic violations recorded in Kyrgyzstan in seven months