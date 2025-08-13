Main road to Sokh enclave temporarily closed due to bridge crack

Otukchu bridge over Kozhoshken River on Kaitpas—Otukchu road has been temporarily closed, the press service of the Ministry of Transport and Communications of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The bridge supports had subsided due to water flow, causing a crack to form in the structure.

«As a result, the main road leading to the Sokh enclave in Batken region has been temporarily closed. As an alternative route to the enclave, drivers are advised to use Otukchu—Apkan road,» the ministry said.

The ministry urged citizens to temporary use the alternative road.