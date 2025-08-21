Orto-Sai–flagpole road to be paved

Preparatory works have begun on asphalting the road leading from Orto-Sai village to the flagpole, including the access road to the site. The press service of Ministry of Transport and Communications of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to the ministry, the total length of the road is 2.3 kilometers. The construction work is being carried out under the capital investment program.

The works are being implemented by Road Maintenance Enterprise No. 25 of the ministry. At present, crews are preparing the roadbed, widening, and leveling the surface.

As part of the project, a new asphalt covering will be laid in line with all standards and requirements, which will improve local road infrastructure and the quality of traffic flow.