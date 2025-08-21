13:15
USD 87.44
EUR 101.77
RUB 1.08
English

Orto-Sai–flagpole road to be paved

Preparatory works have begun on asphalting the road leading from Orto-Sai village to the flagpole, including the access road to the site. The press service of Ministry of Transport and Communications of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to the ministry, the total length of the road is 2.3 kilometers. The construction work is being carried out under the capital investment program.

The works are being implemented by Road Maintenance Enterprise No. 25 of the ministry. At present, crews are preparing the roadbed, widening, and leveling the surface.

As part of the project, a new asphalt covering will be laid in line with all standards and requirements, which will improve local road infrastructure and the quality of traffic flow.
link: https://24.kg/english/340446/
views: 151
Print
Related
Main road to Sokh enclave temporarily closed due to bridge crack
Balykchy-Bokonbayevo-Karakol road temporarily closed due to mudflow
Metal barriers being installed on Bishkek-Naryn-Torugart road
Road expansion planned at Chui–Kurmanjan Datka intersection in Bishkek
Modern road to be built from Kadamdzhai to Chon-Alai
Section of Balykchy–Kochkor road to be periodically closed until September 1
Section of Frunze Street in Bishkek to be closed to traffic
Two more roads to be widened in Osh city
Kynda pass in Naryn region of Kyrgyzstan to be opened in April
Aman Asrankulov Street opened for traffic in Osh city
Popular
Hard landing of Mi-8 helicopter: Defense Ministry provides details Hard landing of Mi-8 helicopter: Defense Ministry provides details
Services sector remains dominant in Kyrgyzstan’s GDP — Ministry of Economy Services sector remains dominant in Kyrgyzstan’s GDP — Ministry of Economy
Russian climber stranded on Victory Peak for seven days Russian climber stranded on Victory Peak for seven days
Agriculture Ministry urges farmers to adopt second harvest practice Agriculture Ministry urges farmers to adopt second harvest practice
21 August, Thursday
12:46
Controlling stake of Tashkomur state company transferred to Tash-Kumyr City Hall Controlling stake of Tashkomur state company transferre...
12:42
Medium-sized businesses required to file single tax report monthly
12:24
Russian Embassy in Kyrgyzstan urges climbers to follow safety measures
12:11
Juice production company dumps waste into Bishkek drainage system
12:06
Class A logistics center to be built in Bishkek with participation of Uzbekistan