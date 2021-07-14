COVID-19: Health Ministry plans to vaccinate 1.2 million Kyrgyzstanis for month

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan plans to vaccinate 1.2 million citizens for a month. Head of the Republican Center for Immunoprophylaxis Gulbara Ishenapysova announced at a briefing.

According to her, 140,922 people have been vaccinated with the first dose to date, 84,147 — with the second dose.

She added that the arrived batch of Sinopharm vaccine is distributed among the regions; 847 temporary vaccination centers have been deployed in the republic for convenience and efficiency, including in shopping and entertainment establishments, cultural and sports institutions, in markets and parks.

«The arrived vaccine is first delivered to the warehouses of the Сenter for Prevention of Diseases of the State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance in the regions. Vaccine is transported according to «cold chain» principle — strict maintenance of the temperature regime must be ensured at each stage. Refrigerated trucks and special refrigeration equipment (thermal containers, refrigerators, carrying bags) are provided for this. After arrival in the region, vaccines are stored in refrigerated rooms at a temperature of + 2-8 degrees Celsius and subsequently distributed to temporary vaccination centers in compliance with all norms and requirements,» she told.

At least 1.2 million doses of the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine were delivered to Kyrgyzstan on July 11. Vaccination points were deployed not only in polyclinics and private medical centers, but also on Ala-Too Square near the monument to Kurmanjan Datka in Bishkek.