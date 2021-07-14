Tragedy in Aksy: Emergency situation announced in two villages

An emergency situation has been announced in two villages in Aksy district of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

All emergency measures are reportedly being taken to eliminate the consequences of the natural disaster, which claimed the lives of six people, four of whom are children. The search for two more children continues.

In order to ensure the safety of citizens, emergency situation was announced in Zhany-Zhol, Ak-Zhol rural areas based on the order of the head of district dated July 12.