15:06
USD 84.74
EUR 100.41
RUB 1.14
English

Tragedy in Aksy: Emergency situation announced in two villages

An emergency situation has been announced in two villages in Aksy district of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

All emergency measures are reportedly being taken to eliminate the consequences of the natural disaster, which claimed the lives of six people, four of whom are children. The search for two more children continues.

In order to ensure the safety of citizens, emergency situation was announced in Zhany-Zhol, Ak-Zhol rural areas based on the order of the head of district dated July 12.
link: https://24.kg/english/201079/
views: 145
Print
Related
Rescuers from Kyrgyzstan and France to conduct joint exercises
Emergencies Ministry employees rescue 221 Kyrgyzstanis for 10 months
Emergencies Minister, Ambassador of Russia discuss cooperation issues
Kyrgyzstan develops mobile application for calls to emergency services
Emergency Situations Ministry estimates damage from May snowfall in Issyk-Kul
At least 65 emergencies occur in Kyrgyzstan for 4 months
Emergency Situations Ministry resettles people from dangerous areas
137 fires occur in Kyrgyzstan for 2 weeks, 5 people killed
More than 4,000 families in Kyrgyzstan live in hazardous areas
Emergency Situations Minister tells how many Kyrgyzstanis died for 2017
Popular
Andrew Kuchins' wife tells why her husband ordered banned drugs Andrew Kuchins' wife tells why her husband ordered banned drugs
Border incident: Tajikistan returns border guard of Kyrgyzstan Border incident: Tajikistan returns border guard of Kyrgyzstan
1,295 cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 138,353 in total 1,295 cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 138,353 in total
Kyrgyzstan develops mobile application for pastures monitoring Kyrgyzstan develops mobile application for pastures monitoring
14 July, Wednesday
15:02
Head of SCNS department detained for misappropriation of $200,000 Head of SCNS department detained for misappropriation o...
14:44
COVID-19: Health Ministry plans to vaccinate 1.2 million Kyrgyzstanis for month
14:23
COVID-19 vaccination: Over 11,000 people vaccinated for 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan
14:09
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 187.2 million people globally
13:38
Monument to Adinai Myrzabekova opened at Medical Academy