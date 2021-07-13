Mudflow sweeps away eight people in Aksy, six died

Mudflow swept away eight people in Ak-Zhol rural area of Aksy district, Jalal-Abad region of Kyrgyzstan. The bodies of six of them were found. Search for two more continues. The Ministry of Emergency Situations informed 24.kg news agency.

According to the ministry, they received information that several residents were swept away by the mudflow on Mal-Kaldy pasture, including a 5-year-old child — a resident of Tashtak village in Zhany-Zher rural area.

The mudflow hit two places: it destroyed the bridge and washed away the roads in Zholborstu village. At 20.30, due to heavy rain, the mudflow washed away the road leading to Mal-Kaldy pasture.

By 23.40, rescuers managed to find the bodies of six people. The search for the child and another victim continues.