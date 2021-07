President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed a decree, appointing Toktomambet Satyshov a Director of the State Agency for Architecture, Construction, Housing and Utility Services.

By another decree, Ulanbek Kalmanbetov was relieved of his post.

Toktomambet Satyshov was a senior auditor at the Department of Housing and Civil Construction.

He is also the founder of a company, founded in 2013. The company constructs houses and office buildings.