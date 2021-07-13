19:12
Kurmankul Zulushev: Only 16 percent of court decisions are executed

Only 16 percent of court decisions are executed. The Prosecutor General of Kyrgyzstan Kurmankul Zulushev stated at parliamentary hearings on discussion of the draft Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Deputy of Parliament Ainuru Altybaeva expressed concern that the number of fraud cases is growing every year, but the issues of bringing criminals to justice and compensation for damage remain unresolved.

«Citizens contact us and complain about fraudsters. The issue is collection, return of the amounts for which they were deceived. The court makes decisions to return these funds, but they are not executed. The victims cannot get their money back for years. I ask you to revise the code and develop mechanisms for resolving this issue,» she turned to the Prosecutor General.

Kurmankul Zulushev promised to consider this proposal.

«When will people have confidence in the judicial system? Then, when its decisions are executed. According to my data, only 16 percent of court decisions are executed. We must pay attention to this. Under the Basic Law, control over the execution of court decisions is entrusted to the Prosecutor General’s Office. If the draft of the Criminal Law is adopted, then we will work closely with the bailiffs,» the Prosecutor General said.
